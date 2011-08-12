* Investment reduces debt, boosts equity
* 1.5 bln euro loan to allocate next week
By Isabell Witt
LONDON, Aug 12 The European Bank of
Reconstruction (EBRD) is investing 200 million euros ($284
million) of equity in the financing package backing Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak's 18 billion zloty ($6 billion) buyout of Polish
mobile firm Polkomtel .
The EBRD will provide the cash to Metelem Holding Company
Limited, a company incorporated in Cyprus and majority owned by
Solorz-Zak, Poland's second-richest man, the bank said on its
website on Friday.
Solorz agreed on July 1 to buy Polkomtel from Vodafone
and several Polish state-linked companies -- copper
miner KGHM , refiner PKN , utility PGE
and coal exporter Weglokoks -- in Poland's biggest
buyout and Europe's largest leveraged loan deal since KKR bought
Alliance Boots in 2008.
In a phone interview, Solorz-Zak said the EBRD had been
looking to take part in the buyout financing for some time.
"We decided we would rather have (the EBRD) as part of the
financing than any fund, as funds have other goals. They tend to
exit at some point and we want progress for Polkomtel,"
Solorz-Zak said.
"We treat the EBRD as an additional buffer and we want to
limit the credit in the deal. I have co-operated with the EBRD
on other deals and the two sides trust each other."
The EBRD said on its website it "has followed this critical
privatisation since its inception a few months ago and was in
discussions with several bidders participating in the process".
The bank, which normally makes direct investments in
projects that could not otherwise attract financing, according
to its website, would not comment further.
The EBRD's investment is being split between the debt and
equity components of the transactions, two bankers said.
Its 200 million euro contribution will reduce the amount of
a subordinated Payment In Kind bond, and reduce Solorz-Zak's
equity contribution, banking sources said on Friday.
CHALLENGING FINANCING
Polkomtel's buyout financing, which includes loans and
bonds, ran into difficult market conditions after launching in
July, making it hard to issue a planned high-yield bond.
The Polkomtel buyout is being financed with 4.8 billion
zloty of equity and a 13.2 billion zloty debt package
underwritten by Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Royal Bank of
Scotland, Societe Generale and PKO BP.
The debt includes 1.5 million euro-equivalent senior loans
and three one-year bridge loans to senior secured and unsecured
high-yield bonds, and a PIK bond comprising a 2.95 billion zloty
tranche, a 900 million euro tranche and a 352 million euro one.
Syndication of the senior loans to Polish and international
banks has been "very successful", according to arranging banks,
and the loan is expected to be allocated next week, banking
sources said.
The high-yield bonds were scheduled to launch for marketing
to investors after the summer, subject to market conditions, the
sources added.
The EBRD's investment has been approved by the bank's board
but has yet to be signed.
($1 = 2.925 Polish Zlotys)
($1 = 0.703 Euros)
(Reporting by Isabell Witt; Additional reporting Adrian
Krajewski)