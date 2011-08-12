* Investment reduces debt, boosts equity

* 1.5 bln euro loan to allocate next week

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Aug 12 The European Bank of Reconstruction (EBRD) is investing 200 million euros ($284 million) of equity in the financing package backing Zygmunt Solorz-Zak's 18 billion zloty ($6 billion) buyout of Polish mobile firm Polkomtel .

The EBRD will provide the cash to Metelem Holding Company Limited, a company incorporated in Cyprus and majority owned by Solorz-Zak, Poland's second-richest man, the bank said on its website on Friday.

Solorz agreed on July 1 to buy Polkomtel from Vodafone and several Polish state-linked companies -- copper miner KGHM , refiner PKN , utility PGE and coal exporter Weglokoks -- in Poland's biggest buyout and Europe's largest leveraged loan deal since KKR bought Alliance Boots in 2008.

In a phone interview, Solorz-Zak said the EBRD had been looking to take part in the buyout financing for some time.

"We decided we would rather have (the EBRD) as part of the financing than any fund, as funds have other goals. They tend to exit at some point and we want progress for Polkomtel," Solorz-Zak said.

"We treat the EBRD as an additional buffer and we want to limit the credit in the deal. I have co-operated with the EBRD on other deals and the two sides trust each other."

The EBRD said on its website it "has followed this critical privatisation since its inception a few months ago and was in discussions with several bidders participating in the process".

The bank, which normally makes direct investments in projects that could not otherwise attract financing, according to its website, would not comment further.

The EBRD's investment is being split between the debt and equity components of the transactions, two bankers said.

Its 200 million euro contribution will reduce the amount of a subordinated Payment In Kind bond, and reduce Solorz-Zak's equity contribution, banking sources said on Friday.

CHALLENGING FINANCING

Polkomtel's buyout financing, which includes loans and bonds, ran into difficult market conditions after launching in July, making it hard to issue a planned high-yield bond.

The Polkomtel buyout is being financed with 4.8 billion zloty of equity and a 13.2 billion zloty debt package underwritten by Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and PKO BP.

The debt includes 1.5 million euro-equivalent senior loans and three one-year bridge loans to senior secured and unsecured high-yield bonds, and a PIK bond comprising a 2.95 billion zloty tranche, a 900 million euro tranche and a 352 million euro one.

Syndication of the senior loans to Polish and international banks has been "very successful", according to arranging banks, and the loan is expected to be allocated next week, banking sources said.

The high-yield bonds were scheduled to launch for marketing to investors after the summer, subject to market conditions, the sources added.

The EBRD's investment has been approved by the bank's board but has yet to be signed. ($1 = 2.925 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Additional reporting Adrian Krajewski)