WARSAW Nov 9 Polish media tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak will seek to finance via the international bond market one billion euros he lacks to take over the country's no.2 mobile operator Polkomtel , Polkomtel's CFO said on Wednesday.

"There is one billion euros left to finance. We as a group are waiting for the right moment and relatively soon will turn to the international bond market for financing," Polkomtel's CFO Martin Moorhouse told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)