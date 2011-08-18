(Adds detail, background, quote)

* Loan financing to be upped, bond bridge cut

* Loan increase to 1.8 bln euros from 1.5 bln euros proposed

* Strong demand for loan in Poland

LONDON, Aug 18 Banks leading the 3.6 billion euro ($5.2 billion)-equivalent debt financing which backs Zygmunt Solorz-Zak's buyout of Polish mobile firm Polkomtel are discussing increasing the loan portion to 1.8 billion euros after strong demand, banking sources said on Thursday.

The planned 300 million euro increase to the loan is likely to cut the size of a bridge loan to a senior secured high-yield bond by the same amount, the sources said.

Polkomtel is the latest company to consider reducing the size of bridge loans to high-yield bonds as the European high-yield market remains closed.

Swedish alarms maker Securitas Direct this week replaced a 395 million euro high-yield bond bridge with a 393.5 million euro mezzanine loan, the largest mezzanine loan of the year.

Polkomtel's move takes pressure off the banks which underwrote the bridge loans in July before market conditions started to deteriorate. Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and PKO BP underwrote the debt.

The loan has seen strong support from Polish banks and is nearly two times oversubscribed, two sources said.

"Following the significant oversubscription, (Polkomtel) is contemplating how to utilise the excess liquidity", a banker close to the deal said.

The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is also looking to invest 200 million euros in the deal, it said last week.

This could reduce the existing 352 million euro equivalent Payment-in-Kind notes by around 125 million euros and boost the equity portion, banking sources added.

All of the changes to the capital structure are subject to approval and have yet be signed, banking sources added.

The total debt includes 1.5 billion euro-equivalent senior loans and three one-year bridge loans to senior secured and unsecured high-yield bonds, and a PIK bond comprising a 2.95 billion zloty ($1 billion) tranche, a 900 million euro tranche and a 352 million euro one.

Solorz-ZAK agreed on July 1 to buy Polkomtel from Vodafone and several Polish state-linked companies -- copper miner KGHM , refiner PKN , utility PGE and coal exporter Weglokoks -- in Poland's biggest buyout and Europe's largest leveraged loan deal since KKR bought Alliance Boots in 2008. ($1 = 0.692 Euros) ($1 = 2.858 Polish Zlotys) (Editing by David Holmes)