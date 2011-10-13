(Corrects third paragraph to remove PKO from the list of lenders who underwrote the bridge)

By Isabell Witt

LONDON Oct 13 Banks leading the $4.9 billion multi-currency debt financing for the buyout of Polish phone company Polkomtel have been exploring raising more term loans to replace a senior secured high-yield bond bridge, banking sources said on Thursday.

Raising new loans would take further pressure off the banks to sell the 1.75 billion zloty ($562 million) bond as credit market conditions for high-yield issuers remain difficult.

Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale underwrote the bridge to bond in July to back Polkomtel's buyout by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.

The bookrunners are sounding out other banks to see how much in term loans they can raise in addition to the 1.9 billion euro ($2.6 billion) equivalent they already raised in August, the sources said.

At the time, the loan attracted strong demand from Polish and other international banks, despite the difficult market conditions over the summer due to worsening euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The loan was twice oversubscribed, with almost 25 other banks including PKO BP joining the transaction, following an upsize of 300 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

In addition to the 1.75 billion zloty secured bridge to bond and the 1.9 billion euro senior term loans, the total debt package also includes a 900 million euro subordinated bridge to high-yield bond and a 352 million euro Payment-in-Kind (PIK) note, according to Thomson Reuters LPC.

The PIK could be reduced by around 125 million euros after an investment from The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which is pending approval.

Polkomtel could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 3.112 zlotys = 0.725 euro) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Erica Billingham)