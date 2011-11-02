* 1.753 bln zloty term loan successfully raised

* Banks tap deep Polish liquidity

* Avert risk in volatile European high-yield market

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Nov 2 Banks have raised a 1.753 billion zloty ($537 million) loan for Polish mobile phone firm Polkomtel to refinance a senior secured high-yield bond bridge loan, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Credit Agricole , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale underwrote the bond bridge in July as part of a 14.3 billion zloty debt package to back Polkomtel's buyout by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.

The banks opted to tap Polish liquidity to derisk rather than raise funds in Europe's volatile high-yield bond market but still have a 900 million euro unsecured high yield bond to place.

The new seven-year term loan pays interest of 550 basis points (bps) over WIBOR and was sold to a mixture of banks and Polish funds at a discount of 98 percent to face value, the sources added.

Polkomtel declined to comment.

The banks raised 7 billion zlotys of loans in August from around 25 Polish and international banks with local subsidiaries, which was the largest ever zloty-denominated financing for a Polish buyout, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Syndication of that financing closed in August and was viewed as a success as it tapped "trapped liquidity" in Poland, where many of Poland's foreign-owned banks have zloty deposits to invest locally.

Converting the senior secured bond bridge into the new term loan required an amendment to the existing credit agreement.

Polkomtel's underwriters are watching the high-yield bond market carefully for a window to launch the unsold 900 million subordinated high-yield bond bridge loan as the market shows signs of reopening.

Swedish cable company Com Hem launched a 287 million euro unsecured bond this week, which is the first triple-C rated high-yield bond to be marketed in Europe since July.

The Polkomtel debt package also included a 352 million euro Payment-in-Kind (PIK) note. The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) bought around 125 million euros of the PIK. ($1 = 3.255 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)