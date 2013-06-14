WARSAW, June 14 Poland's second-biggest mobile phone operator, Polkomtel, has refinanced 7.95 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) worth of loans, helping it cut borrowing costs by over 100 million zlotys a year, the company said on Friday.

Polkomtel said earlier this year it had about 11 billion zlotys of outstanding debt that backed its 2011 buyout by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.

Banking sources told Reuters in March that Polkomtel was self-arranging the new refinancing as a corporate loan to take advantage of strong loan market conditions and reduce borrowing costs.

The company gave no details on pricing on Friday. Bankers had expected the refinancing to cut pricing by around 150 basis points (bps) from the 375-450 bps paid when the loans were raised in 2011.

Polkomtel named Polish insurer PZU, and banks Pekao , PKO and Bank Zachodni WBK as senior mandated lead arrangers in the new financing.

Other arrangers include Nordea, DnB Bank, ING, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Scotland, BRE Bank, Bank Millennium, Raiffeisen Bank, Societe Generale, and Credit Agricole.

Polkomtel's 2011 leveraged buyout loan was underwritten by Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank, which were joined by Royal bank of Scotland and Societe Generale as bookrunners and Poland's PKO Bank as mandated lead arranger.

The operator is currently unrated, but was rated B+ by Standard & Poor's before the buyout. ($1 = 3.1888 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Tom Pfeiffer)