LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - Spartan Capital Holdings, the bid vehicle of billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, has received full acceptance from bondholders to tender for cash a PLN1bn bond issued by Polish mobile phone firm Polkomtel.

The tender was launched on October 7 in anticipation that the EUR3.4bn buyout of Polkomtel will be approved by regulators and will help avoid any delay in settling the repayment of the debt once the acquisition is completed.

All holders of the floating rate note, maturing in 2015, tendered their bonds for 102, a two-point premium versus the put option at par, by the early deadline of October 19.

The tender operation has also fuelled expectations that the high-yield bonds part-funding the buyout will soon be launched even though the bond market has been largely closed for the past three months, with the exception of two issuers.

Six banks -- Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and PKO Bank Polski -- have underwritten the financing for the acquisition from current owner Vodafone and several other Polish companies.

RLPC reported last week, citing banking sources, that the banks are exploring options to raise more term loans to replace a senior secured bond bridge after a EUR1.9bn-equivalent loan raised in August was well-received.

The original debt financing was structured as a EUR1.5bn-equivalent senior loan and one-year bridge loans to senior secured and unsecured high-yield bonds.

The Polkomtel financing -- Poland's biggest-ever buyout -- also includes a EUR352m Payment-In-Kind (PIK) tranche, but that is likely to be reduced significantly following a EUR200m investment from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development in August.

Polkomtel will convene a noteholder meeting on Oct 31 2011 to pass a resolution to modify the FRN. Dealers on the tender are Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank, while Lucid Issuer Services is the tender agent. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)