Feb 9 Polkomtel SA on Thursday sold $201 million of PIK notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million.

Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, RBS and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: POLKOMTEL SA AMT $201 MLN COUPON 14.25 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2020 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 95.00 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 14.89 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/17/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 1,314 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A