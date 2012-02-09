Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Feb 9 Polkomtel SA on Thursday sold $201 million of PIK notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million.
Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, RBS and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: POLKOMTEL SA AMT $201 MLN COUPON 14.25 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2020 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 95.00 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 14.89 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/17/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 1,314 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.