WARSAW Oct 25 Troubled Polish builder Polimex stepped nearer to financial stability after agreeing to sell two of its units for a cut price 119 million zlotys ($37 million) to state restructuring agency ARP on Thursday.

The Polish Treasury's Industrial Development Agency (ARP), a state-owned entity which restructures ailing companies, has already extended a rescue loan to Polimex and agreed to become its top shareholder.

The deal, however, is valued at about half of what Polimex once hoped to raise from unloading Energomontaz Polnoc and Sefako.

It also signals an even deeper state involvement in Polimex, which was tripped up by loss-making contracts to build motorways ahead of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

ARP will take as much as a third of Polimex once it inks a deal with creditors. Poland has insisted this was not a rescue that could raise the ire of EU authorities, but rather a long-term investment on market terms.

Earlier this month, Polimex shareholders agreed to a massive share issue that would hand over control to ARP and creditors.

Polimex shares rose 4.7 percent to 0.67 zloty. ($1=3.2007 zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)