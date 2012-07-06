WARSAW, July 6 Polish energy exchange PolPX (TGE) has dismissed its long time chief executive Grzegorz Onichimowski and replaced him with the head of the Warsaw Commodity Clearing House Ireneusz Lazor, the exchange said on Friday.

Onichimowski ran PolPX since 2002, but some local media reported that he had clashed with the head of the Warsaw bourse , which took over PolPX for 180 million zlotys ($52.9 million) earlier this year.

PolPX's total electricity trading volume stood at 8.89 TWh in May. Last year's trading volume grew by 55 percent. ($1 = 3.4025 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; editing by James Jukwey)