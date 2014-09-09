UPDATE 2-PR software maker Cision to go public in deal with blank-check firm
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)
Sept 9 China's Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says contract sales down 0.83 percent y/y at 8.4 billion yuan(1.37 billion US dollar) in August
* Says wins three lannd pieces for a combined 3.0 billion yuan in Chengdu and Nanjing
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1nHp7Ba ; bit.ly/1qIgBoZ
Further company coverage:
(1 US dollar = 6.1342 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* PE firm GTCR to retain Cision stake (Adds details, background)
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's central bank plans to offer $100 million in currency forwards on Monday to be delivered within the next 60 days, traders say.
* Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price