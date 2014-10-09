UPDATE 1-As Tucker steps down, new AIA chief has big shoes to fill
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
Oct 9 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says Sept contract sales up 20.7 percent y/y at 11.6 billion yuan (1.89 billion US dollar)
* Says Jan-Sept contract sales up 3.5 percent y/y at 91.8 billion yuan
* Says wins bids for eight pieces of land for a combined 4.1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sgYcTI; bit.ly/1w0v3d8
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1299 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Tucker to retire from AIA in Sept., joining HSBC as chairman
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895216 SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to APOLLO Series 2017-1 Trust's residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by first-ranking prime Australian mortgages originated by Suncorp-Metway Limited (Suncorp, A+/Stable/F1). The ratings are as follows: AUD1,150m Class
COLOMBO, March 13 The Sri Lankan rupee eased slightly on Monday due to importer dollar demand, with the market awaiting inflows from sovereign and development bonds to see if the local currency would reverse its falling trend, dealers said.