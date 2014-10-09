Oct 9 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says Sept contract sales up 20.7 percent y/y at 11.6 billion yuan (1.89 billion US dollar)

* Says Jan-Sept contract sales up 3.5 percent y/y at 91.8 billion yuan

* Says wins bids for eight pieces of land for a combined 4.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sgYcTI; bit.ly/1w0v3d8

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1299 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)