Aug 6 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says July contract sales down 4.2 percent y/y at 6.62 billion yuan (1.07 billion US dollar)

* Says wins bid for a residential site in Xiamen for 3.4 billion yuan

* Says wins bid for a commercial site in Sanya with partner for 146.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sbg8yE; bit.ly/1nroISh

(1 US dollar = 6.1633 Chinese yuan)