China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
Nov 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says acquires three pieces of land in China for a total of 2.69 billion yuan ($441.5 million)
* Says October contract sales up 56.6 percent y/y at 12.06 billion yuan
* Says January-October contract sales up 20.9 pct y/y at 100.73 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/duh54v; link.reuters.com/fuh54v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0927 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in 2017
AUSTIN, Texas, March 7 A cluster of late-winter prairie fires in the Texas Panhandle has killed four people, including three ranch hands racing to herd livestock to safety, while scorching hundreds of thousands of acres of grasslands, officials said on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE, March 8 London copper climbed on Wednesday as traders took profit on short positions ahead of China trade data, after large inventory flows into exchange warehouses sent prices to a five-week low. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $5798.50 a tonne by 0142 GMT, paring 1.5 percent losses from the previous session. Prices on Tuesday fell to $5,759 a tonne, the weakest since Feb 3. * Shanghai Futur