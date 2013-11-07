Nov 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says acquires three pieces of land in China for a total of 2.69 billion yuan ($441.5 million)

* Says October contract sales up 56.6 percent y/y at 12.06 billion yuan

* Says January-October contract sales up 20.9 pct y/y at 100.73 billion yuan

