Dec 9 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says November contract sales up 19.14 percent y/y at 10.37 billion yuan ($1.7 billion)

* Says Jan-Nov contract sales up 20.72 percent y/y at 111.1 billion yuan

* Says acquires five pieces of land in China for a total of 5.37 billion yuan

