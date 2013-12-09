BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
Dec 9 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says November contract sales up 19.14 percent y/y at 10.37 billion yuan ($1.7 billion)
* Says Jan-Nov contract sales up 20.72 percent y/y at 111.1 billion yuan
* Says acquires five pieces of land in China for a total of 5.37 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/muj35v;
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0817 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday its net profit rose 39 percent, year-on-year, to 17.5 billion roubles ($300 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations.
LONDON, March 1 British house price rises unexpectedly picked up speed in February, recovering from the weakest month for more than a year in January, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.