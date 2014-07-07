July 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says June contract sales at 16.5 billion yuan ($2.66 billion), up 34.2 percent y/y

* Says wins bid for land sites in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou for a combined 3.15 billion yuan with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vQEafi; bit.ly/1mzO6KG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)