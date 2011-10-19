(Follows alerts)
Oct 19 U.S. videoconferencing company Polycom
Inc reported a weaker-than-expected third quarter, as
costs rose by nearly a fourth and sales to large companies
slowed in a tough spending environment.
Third-quarter operating expenses rose to $196.9 million.
Net income rose to $24 million, or 13 cents a share,
compared with $17 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share, while
revenue rose 23 percent to $379 million.
Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of 27 cents a
share, on revenue of $388.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down at $18.25, or 16 percent, in
trading after the bell.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)