Jan 23 Videoconferencing company Polycom Inc posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and said it expects growth in the next year to come from emerging markets, sending its shares up as much as 15 percent after the bell.

Shares of the company were trading at $21.11, after closing at $18.42 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Polycom, which has a market capitalization of $3.3 billion, said it sees new business opportunities from emerging markets like the BRIC countries, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), Middle East and Africa.

"We actually see that pipeline higher in the emerging market areas. Traditionally, they're more greenfield opportunities, not coming off of a legacy base ... We see that continuing very nicely as we go forward into the year," Chief Executive Andy Miller said on a conference call with analysts.

Polycom, which had trimmed its 2012 operating margin outlook in October, continues to expect operating margins between 18 percent and 20 percent per quarter over the year.

The company said two of the ten deal closures, which had extended into the fourth quarter from the third quarter, will now close in 2012 due to "macroeconomic issues."

Polycom's results have recently been under pressure, hurt by tepid IT spending, a sales strategy gone awry and rivals like Cisco Systems Inc stepping up their game.

Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents a share in the fourth quarter. Revenue rose about 20 percent to $407 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $401.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of its Polycom RealPresence Platform, which supports large-scale premises, hosted and cloud delivery of video as a service, grew 45 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)