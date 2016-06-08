June 8 Video conferencing equipment maker
Polycom Inc, which agreed to be acquired by Canada's
Mitel Networks Corp, said it had received a revised
offer from a private equity firm to take it private.
Polycom said on Wednesday in a filing that the private
equity firm, identified only as "Sponsor 1", had given a new
offer of $12.25 per share. (1.usa.gov/1svOlvk)
Sponsor 1 offer comprises $650 million of equity financing
and $950 million of debt financing, Polycom said.
Sponsor 1's previous offer included a cash dividend of $11
per share and purchase of $650 million in shares of a new
convertible preferred stock of Polycom.
Mitel agreed to buy the U.S. company in April for about
$1.96 billion.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)