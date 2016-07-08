BRIEF-Daimler and Uber join forces to bring increase self-driving vehicles
* Daimler says Daimler and uber join forces to bring more self-driving vehicles on road Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
July 8 Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Siris Capital Group for about $1.7 billion, ending a deal with Canada's Mitel Networks Corp.
Siris Capital's offer of $12.50 per share in cash represents a premium of 15 percent to Polycom's Thursday close. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 31 Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of Global Health Exchange (GHX), a software company that helps track medical and surgical supplies that could be worth as much as $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring