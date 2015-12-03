BRIEF-LCI Industries amends Note Purchase and Private Shelf Agreement with Prudential - SEC filing
* on March 30, co, Prudential amended April 27, 2016 note purchase, private shelf agreement to extend facility expiration date to March 30, 2020
Dec 3 Video-conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it would cut about 11 percent of its workforce.
The company also said on Thursday that it would reduce or eliminate some leased facilities and close its Israel office. (1.usa.gov/1SzeP6p)
Polycom said it would incur $22 million-$25 million in charges related to the job cuts and restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* on March 30, co, Prudential amended April 27, 2016 note purchase, private shelf agreement to extend facility expiration date to March 30, 2020
* Sees 1st-qtr avg fuel price of $1.68-$1.73/gallon (Adds background, details)