(Adds details, forecast)
Oct 22 Video-conferencing equipment maker
Polycom Inc's quarterly profit and revenue beat the
average analyst estimate, helped by a drop in expenses following
job cuts.
Polycom shares were unchanged in extended trading, after
initially rising as much as 7.4 percent, following the release
of its results.
The company's total operating expenses fell 18 percent in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Polycom, which has faced rising competition from Cisco
Systems Inc and Google Inc, had cut 6 percent
of its workforce to reduce expenses early this year.
The company, which also makes teleconferencing and
content-sharing hardware and software, forecast a fourth quarter
profit of 11-13 cents per share on revenue of $342 million to
$352 million.
It expects a profit of 21-23 cents per share, excluding
items. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 22 cents
per share on revenue of $349.12 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported net income of $17 million, or 12 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $24 million, or 14 cents per
share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 22 cents per
share.
Revenue fell to $335.7 million from $336.5 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 19 cents per share on
revenue of 334.9 million.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)