MUMBAI, Sept 14 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has banned imports from another India-based
drug manufacturing plant over quality control concerns, making
it the 10th site in the country this year to face such action.
The FDA's "import alert" on Mumbai-based Polydrug
Laboratories Pvt Ltd's Ambernath manufacturing plant comes two
months after Canada banned the same site, citing data integrity
issues. Europe also barred imports from the plant in early June
citing critical deficiencies, including that staff deliberately
did not record customer complaints.
Polydrug makes drugs to treat hypertension, fungal diseases,
and muscle relaxants, and exports them to more than 70 countries
across Europe, North America and Asia, according to its website.
The company did not immediately respond to a request seeking
comment on Monday, after the FDA posted a notice of the ban on
its website. (1.usa.gov/1KO0EuA)
The FDA action comes less than two weeks after Svizera Labs,
a major Indian supplier of tuberculosis drugs to developing
countries, was criticised by the World Health Organization for
inadequate manufacturing standards and poor testing procedures.
Several Indian drugmakers, including some of the country's
largest, have faced FDA bans in the last few years over issues
ranging from sanitation to data manipulation, as the FDA stepped
up efforts to regulate the generic drugs industry.
The ban on Polydrug takes the total number of Indian drug
manufacturing facilities that currently stand barred from
exporting to the United States to 44 between 2011 and now,
according to the FDA website.
The sanctions have hurt India's image as a reliable supplier
of cheap generics, and slowed the growth of India's $15 billion
pharmaceutical industry that supplies 40 percent of the generic
and over-the-counter medicines sold in the United States.
Indian drugmakers have said they have been working towards
upgrading their systems and improving quality control procedures
at their manufacturing plants, but many are still struggling to
get their facilities cleared by regulators.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Mark Potter)