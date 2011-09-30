* Could enter London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index

* Jersey-based holding company to be created

* Ex-AngloGold Ashanti CEO Bobby Godsell to be chairman (Adds comment from call, production figures)

By Julie Crust and Polina Devitt

LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal is seeking a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, raising about $500 million in a move it hopes will catapult it into the FTSE 100 bluechip index and hand it currency for acquisitions.

Polymetal, which has a market capitalisation of about $7 billion based on its Moscow-listed shares, announced on Friday that it would shake up its structure and transfer its Russian shares and UK securities to London.

The move, opening the miner further to foreign investors, will help it take advantage of acquisition opportunities in conditions that have squeezed smaller producers, Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters.

"We expect to have a much more attractive and universal acquisition currency for potential M&A transactions," he said.

"In terms of M&A activity we definitely intend to stay in our key geography, that is the former Soviet Union, and we remain committed to precious metals -- gold and silver."

Nesis told investors on a conference call that the company is not looking for any large transformational deals.

Shares in JSC Polymetal and its London-listed global depositary receipts (GDRs) will be exchanged for shares in a new Jersey-based holding company, Polymetal International, on a one-for-one basis. It will then seek to delist both its Moscow shares and the GDRs.

The listing plan mirrors measures taken by Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold , which bought Jersey-registered Kazakh firm KazakhGold to obtain a premium listing. It will also tip the balance of London's blue-chip index even further towards emerging markets and resources.

There are 12 miners listed in the FTSE 100, accounting for a 11.66 percent weighting in the index as of Sept. 28, according to FTSE Group. Glencore , the last mining stock to join the top tier, is not fully weighted as it has yet to reach the required 50 percent free float.

Polymetal was Russia's fourth-largest gold producer and the country's biggest silver producer in 2010. It aims to produce more than 800,000 ounces of gold and silver this year, up from 753,000 ounces in 2010, and over 1.4 million ounces in 2014

TOUGH TIMING?

Polymetal shareholders have long been considering a shift to Britain to increase liquidity, but industry analysts questioned the timing of the deal, which will see one of the world's largest silver miners raising cash while equity and commodity markets are weak and volatile.

"We are mindful of market conditions," said Nesis. "If we were a junior company, unknown in the market, that would probably have meant that the transaction would have been postponed."

FTSE 100 Mexican miner Fresnillo has seen its shares drop 26 percent since the start of this month.

"It will be very tough," said one mining analyst, declining to be named. He added the company was pinning its hopes on its well-respected CEO and a large free-float of about 50 percent to set it apart from other Russian and emerging market miners.

Polymetal said it would be raising cash primarily to buy out minority shareholders who do not want London shares or cannot invest in them due to fund restrictions. The remainder of the $500 million offering will be used to repay debt.

A total of 51.9 percent of shareholders have already agreed to the share swap.

"This idea of them coming to London has been talked about for a very long time. It is not that people are ambivalent to market conditions -- of course we are very sensitive to that -- but you are offering people simply a better listing in a stock they already own," a source close to the deal said.

The exchange offer period begins on Friday, and the company hope to begin unconditional dealing in London on Nov. 2. This could make them eligible for entry into the FTSE in December.

Analysts said the deal would also facilitate an exit for the main shareholders somewhere down the line. Its main shareholders are Czech billionaire Petr Kellner's investment group PPF, Nesis family investment group IST and billionaire Alexander Mamut.

Bobby Godsell, previously chief executive of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and a veteran of the mining industry, will become Polymetal's independent non-executive chairman.

Nesis said the miner, which will also have four non-executive directors, intends to be fully compliant with the code on corporate governance.

Shares in JSC Polymetal were down 4.1 percent at 510 roubles in Moscow at 1232 GMT.

HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint sponsors to Polymetal International for the listing. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint global co-ordinators and, together with VTB Capital, as joint bookrunners in relation to the offer. Collins Stewart is co-lead manager for the offer. (Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Kylie Maclellan in London, and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Helen Massy-Beresford)