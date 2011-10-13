* Reaction positive from existing investors to share swap
* To start speaking to new investors on Friday
* Bookbuild for $500 mln offer to start Oct. 24
* Company on track to meet full-year production target
* Sells Albazino concentrate to China
(Recasts; adds interview, analyst comment, share price)
By Julie Crust
LONDON, Oct 13 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal will go ahead with a planned listing of
shares in London, saying it has the support of existing
investors for a move that together with a $500 million capital
raising could propel it into the FTSE 100 index.
"We had about 35 meetings with existing shareholders last
week in the UK, in continental Europe, and a big conference in
Moscow and I think the overall reception was quite positive,"
Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday.
He said the company would start speaking to new investors on
Friday and would press on even if it fails to boost its free
float sufficiently to enter the FTSE 100.
"We intend to complete the deal even if market conditions
are unfavourable and the public offering will not get us above
the 50 percent float line," he said.
Polymetal is seeking a full listing in London that it hopes
will catapult it into the FTSE 100 this year, increasing
liquidity and allowing the company better access to
international capital markets.
The miner plans to transfer its Russian shares and
London-listed global depositary receipts (GDRs) into a new
holding company. It then proposes to raise about $500 million,
mainly to buy out minority shareholders, that will lift its free
float above 50 percent and enable it to meet a FTSE 100
requirement.
The company plans to start the bookbuild for the offer on
Oct. 24. "We currently expect the bookbuild will be open for
four days," Nesis said.
Earlier on Thursday, the miner posted a 59 percent jump in
third-quarter revenue to $374 million, boosted by higher gold
and silver prices and production increases.
Spot gold prices were up almost 70 percent on average
from the year-earlier quarter, while silver was 30
percent higher.
GROWTH MOMENTUM
Polymetal said its gold output rose 6 percent to 124,000
ounces and silver production jumped 41 percent from the
year-earlier quarter to 5.3 million ounces.
"Production growth momentum is building and we expect to
carry it into the fourth quarter and 2012," Nesis said in a
statement.
He told Reuters the company was on track to meet its
full-year target of 800,000 to 850,000 gold equivalent ounces
this year. "We are comfortably within this range," he said.
Polymetal produced 753,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2010,
making it Russia's fourth-largest gold producer and the
country's biggest silver producer, and plans to lift output to
more than 1.4 million ounces in 2014.
The company produced 307,000 ounces of gold in the nine
months to end September and 13.5 million ounces of silver.
"Whilst there is still work to do in Q4 to meet this
guidance, the results show encouraging improvements across
several key operations," said analyst at Collins Stewart.
At 0820 GMT, the shares in Moscow were up 1.8 percent,
valuing the company at about $6.2 billion. The London-traded
GDRs PMTLq.L were 2.7 percent higher.
Analysts also noted a contract announced by the company.
"The key development in the results is the announcement of a
contract to sell the Albazino flotation concentrate to a third-
party mill in China," said brokerage Collins Stewart, adding the
move allows Polymetal to generate immediate cashflows rather
than wait until a pressure oxidation plant is commissioned.
Polymetal will sell up to 30,000 tonnes of concentrate to
China in an offtake deal.
The company said quarterly silver production at the Dukat
operations, responsible for about 85 percent of the group's
output, jumped 51 percent from the year earlier mainly because a
concentrator is running at designed capacity.
(Editing by James Davey and David Holmes)