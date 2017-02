MOSCOW Oct 24 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal has set an initial price range for its premium London listing at 9.10-10.35 pounds a share, two sources close to the placement said on Monday.

The company, which is seeking to raise $500 million and entry to the FTSE 100, said earlier on Monday 83 percent of shareholders had accepted the terms of the offer and it would now proceed with the placement. (Reporting By Olga Popova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)