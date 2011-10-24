* Sets initial price range for shares at 9.10-10.35 pounds
* Hopes to price shares on Oct. 28
* Seeking London listing and FTSE 100 entry
(Adds placement detail)
By Olga Popova
MOSCOW, Oct 24 Russian miner Polymetal
is seeking to raise up to 518 million pounds ($826.3 million)
from its London stock market listing after setting a price range
for the shares, two sources close to the placement said on
Monday.
The company, which is seeking a place on the full London
stock exchange and entry to the FTSE 100 index , set the
initial price range for the placement at 9.10-10.35 a share, the
sources said.
The gold and silver miner plans to issue 50 million primary
shares.
It said last month it would seek around 500 million pounds
from the listing, which is now expected to be finalised in
November.
Polymetal, owned by Russian tycoons Vitaly Nesis and
Alexander Mamut as well as Czech private equity group PPF, is
one of three Russian companies hoping to get a place in
Britain's blue-chip index by the year end.
Polyus Gold and Roman Abramovich's steel maker
Evraz HK1q.L are the other two. The trio hope the new listings
will broaden their shareholder base and improve access to
capital.
Polymetal said earlier on Monday that 83 percent of
shareholders had accepted the terms of the offer and it would
proceed with the placement.
It secured a $100 million investment from Russian lender VTB
Capital earlier in the month.
The final pricing will be announced on October 28.
At the top of the range the company will be valued at 3.9
billion pounds.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint
global co-ordinators for the offering.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Olga Popova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by
Megan Davies and Erica Billingham)