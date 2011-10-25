MOSCOW Oct 25 Russian miner Polymetal's PMTLq.L placement book for its London listing is more than 50 percent subscribed after the company opened it a day before, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company, which is seeking a place on the full London stock exchange and entry to the FTSE 100 index , set the initial price range for the placement at 9.10-10.35 pounds a share, sources said on Monday.

The gold and silver miner plans to issue 50 million primary shares.

A greenshoe option could add another 5 million shares to the total. (Reporting by Olga Popova, writing by Alfred Kueppers, editing by Andrey Ostroukh)