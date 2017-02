MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian miner Polymetal has priced its London placement at 9.20 pounds a share, close to the low end of its initial guidance, a source close to the placement said on Thursday.

The company, pursuing a full London listing and entrance to the elite FTSE 100 index, had set an earlier guidance of 9.10 to 10.35 pounds a share. (Reporting By Olga Popova; Editing by)