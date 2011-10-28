(Corrects name of Polymetal owner in paragraph 3 to Alexander Nesis from Vitaly Nesis)

LONDON Oct 28 Russia's Polymetal will have a market value of about 3.55 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) when conditional trading starts in London on Friday which, combined with a free float just above 50 percent, will make it eligible for a spot in the FTSE 100 index.

Russia's fourth-largest gold producer said it had raised about 490.8 million pounds from its full London stock market listing after setting a price at 9.20 pounds a share, confirming the price reported by Reuters on Thursday.

Polymetal, owned by Russian tycoons Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut as well as Czech private equity group PPF, is one of three Russian companies currently lining up for a place in Britain's blue-chip index .

Polyus Gold and Roman Abramovich's steel maker Evraz HK1q.L are the other two. The trio hope the new listings will broaden their shareholder base and improve access to capital. ($1 = 0.623 British Pounds) (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Paul Hoskins)