* Polymetal's H1 net profit down 2 pct to $98 mln
* Weak rouble helps to cut 2015 cash costs guidance
* Says 2015 output is still on track for 1.35 mln oz
(Writes through to add H2 forecast, context)
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Aug 25 Russian gold and silver miner
Polymetal anticipates a stronger financial performance
in the second half of the year thanks to weaker local currencies
and higher production, it said on Tuesday after first-half net
profit fell.
The weaker rouble, caused by lower oil prices and Western
sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, helped
Polymetal cut dollar-denominated costs in the first half of 2015
and offset a drop in prices for precious metals.
Polymetal owns a gold and copper mine in Kazakhstan, whose
volatile tenge currency has been falling due to low oil prices
and the weak rouble in its former Soviet master, Russia.
"The rouble and tenge weakening should more than offset the
decline in gold and silver prices, that is why we expect the
second half of the year to be stronger than the first half,"
Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal chief executive, told Reuters.
Polymetal's second-half production will be higher than in
the first six months of the year thanks to seasonal factors,
according to Nesis, and the company is still on track to produce
1.35 million ounces of gold equivalent for the full 2015.
Thanks to the rouble weakening, Polymetal has reduced its
full-year cash cost guidance to $525-575 per troy ounce of gold
equivalent, a mix of gold and other metals, from a previously
expected range of $575-625.
Its first-half net profit fell 2 percent to $98 million and
revenue was down 11 percent to $648 million due to lower gold
and silver prices, said the London-listed company, which is
part-owned by businessman Alexander Nesis, a brother of Chief
Executive Vitaly Nesis.
The company has recommended a first-half dividend of $0.08
per share, unchanged from the same period of 2014.
Polymetal added that it maintained its guidance for 2015
capital expenditure at $240 million and that it had secured a
four-year, $170-million loan from Russian bank VTB in
August.
Its shares were down 0.4 percent in London at 1315 GMT on
Tuesday, outperforming a 5.8 percent decline in the FTSE Gold
Mines Index.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely and Keith
Weir)