MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
ASTANA, June 15 Russia's Polymetal plans to borrow $350 million from Sberbank to finance the development of its Kazakh gold field Kyzyl, chief executive Vitaly Nesis told reporters in Astana on Wednesday.
"We have reached an agreement in principle with Sberbank on project finance for about $350 million, this is long money, about six years," Nesis said. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Ediitng by Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.