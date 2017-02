MOSCOW Oct 24 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal said on Monday it had received acceptances for its share swap from 83 percent of shareholders, paving the way for it to gain a premium London listing and entry to the FTSE 100.

The company, which also wants to raise $500 million from the placement, said it would extend the period for shareholders to agree to the plan to October 26, but would waive a requirement for an 85 percent acceptance level to go ahead with the listing. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Megan Davies)