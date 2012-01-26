MOSCOW Jan 26 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal said in a statement on Thursday that it was not engaged in talks with Russian gold producer Polyus Gold on a proposed merger deal.

"The company would like to confirm that it is not engaged in any discussion with Polyus with regards to proposed transaction between the Company and Polyus," the statement said.

The statement came after media reports that owners of both companies were considering a possible merger of metal producers. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)