MOSCOW May 14 Russian miner Polymetal has sold a stake in its non-core gold deposit Veduga to Polygon Gold, a company founded by gold mining executive Leonard Homeniuk, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Polymetal said the deal would allow it to benefit from development of the asset through keeping a stake of more than 80 percent. Polymetal said it sold 100 percent of the Amikan holding company which owns the gold deposit, in exchange for $20 million cash and an 81.8 percent stake in Polygon.

(Reporting By Megan Davies; editing by Lidia Kelly)