MOSCOW Oct 14 Russian state-controlled bank VTB will buy $100 million of shares in the London placement of gold and silver miner Polymetal , two financial market sources told Reuters on Friday.

Polymetal plans to raise $500 million from the planned listing of shares in London, a move it hopes will catapult the group into the FTSE 100.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Douglas Busvine)