Sept 2 Polymetal International Plc :

* Construction decision for Svetloye and development projects update

* To terminate development of Albazino expansion project

* To incorporate additional resources into life of mine with existing processing capacity of Albazino flotation plant

* Polymetal will consider resuming work on expansion should there be sufficient capital availability

* Ceased further exploration at Kutyn gold project, now working on completion of statutory permitting and pre-feasibility study by end of Q2 2015

* Has ceased exploration and postponed pre-feasibility study at Maminskoye gold project