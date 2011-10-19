* Has 80 pct approval so far, offer open to Oct 21

* Needs 85 pct approval to go ahead with share swap

* Approval to give Polymetal full London listing

* Could be first step in Russian miner's move to FTSE 100 (Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 19 Polymetal said about 80 percent of shareholders had approved its share swap as of Wednesday, taking the Russian precious metals miner closer to achieving its goal of a full London listing and a possible entry into the FTSE 100.

The miner plans to transfer its Russian shares and London-listed global depositary receipts (GDRs) into a new holding company. It then proposes to raise about $500 million, mainly to buy out minority shareholders, that will lift its free float above 50 percent and enable it to meet a FTSE 100 requirement.

The offer period for the share swap is scheduled to close at 1100GMT on Oct 21 and requires the approval of 85 percent of shareholders. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Matt Scuffham)