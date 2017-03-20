NEW YORK, March 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
former Google software engineer Patri Friedman came up with the
idea of building floating islands, he had in mind an unusual
buyer: Libertarians, seeking freedom to live beyond the reach of
governments.
But his futuristic plan has now found a new, motivated and
very different audience - small islands halfway around the world
that are slowly being submerged by sea level rise.
The Pacific nation of French Polynesia, looking for a
potential lifeline as global warming takes hold, in January
became the first country to sign an agreement to deploy the
floating islands off its coast.
"Dreams belong to those who want to move forward and make
them happen," said Jean-Christophe Bouissou, the country's
housing minister, at a San Francisco ceremony where he inked a
memorandum of understanding with The Seasteading Institute.
The institute - the name combines combines "sea" and
"homesteading" - is the brainchild of Friedman and Silicon
Valley investor Peter Thiel, who helped found it and initially
pumped more than $1 million into the floating islands project.
He is now no longer involved in the institute, but Friedman
is taking forward the project.
With its possibility of creating new floating nation states,
it has won converts among libertarians, whose ideology argues
that greater freedom makes people thrive, said Doug Bandow, a
senior fellow at the Cato Institute, a Washington D.C.-based
libertarian thinktank.
But the possibility of keeping a sinking nation afloat
clearly presents another opportunity for the technology, he
said.
"If (island nations) feel threatened by the rising sea ...
they might view this as being the best option for their people,"
Bandow said.
"Obviously, living on a seastead is very different from even
living on an island. Nevertheless, if you figure there's going
to be relocation, maybe this is a better option to stay in the
region as opposed to having to literally move en masse to
another country," he said.
RISING RISK
Low-lying, small islands of the Pacific are
disproportionately at risk of losing land as sea level climbs by
an expected 10 inches to 32 inches (26-82 cm) by the late 21st
century, according to the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change.
In a 2013 study of more than 1,200 French-controlled
islands, researchers at the Paris-Sud University found that
French Polynesia and the territory of New Caledonia, also in the
South Pacific, were most at risk of seeing their islands
entirely submerged.
Bouissou, of French Polynesia, says he sees in floating
cities the kind of outside-the-box thinking that could solve
such a problem.
"There are very few people that have this kind of ability to
be forward looking," said Bouissou in a telephone interview.
Many among his country's 270,000 residents have in the last
two decades already begun seeing their houses more frequently
flooded, he said.
A LOOK AT THE ISLANDS
Under the terms of the deal with French Polynesia, The
Seasteading Institute will first study the project's economic
and environmental impact, at the institute's own cost, said Joe
Quirk, a project's spokesman.
If the study looks positive, the institute will try to raise
investment to put in place three solar-powered pilot platforms,
each roughly 165 by 165 feet (50 by 50 meters), Quirk said.
Under the plan, the islands - likely to be located inside a
lagoon near French Polynesia's Tahiti - would be made a "special
economic zone", in the hope of attracting tech companies, he
said.
"I expect French Polynesian and foreign people to live there
and commute there for work, and schoolchildren to take class
trips there," Quirk said.
One rendering shows a floating island dotted with palm trees
and supporting a multi-story building designed to resemble
French Polynesia's national flower, the Tahitian gardenia, said
Quirk.
Sailing ships are docked in calm waters, just footsteps from
an inviting beach, the drawings by Dutch engineering firm Blue21
show.
The islands' engineering details remain to be developed,
Quirk said. But in a 2013 study commissioned by the institute,
Dutch design firm DeltaSync concluded that the artificial
islands could best withstand the ocean's elements as modular
platforms that can be connected and arranged in branch-like
structures.
Construction of the islands, which the institute hopes to
fund with investor cash, could cost between $10 and $50 million
and begin as early as 2018, Quirk said. The institute is in the
process of recruiting investors, he said.
"We're not going ask for any money (from French Polynesia).
We're just going to ask for permission, legislation. And if it
fails, we absorb the risks. We'll disassemble and move on,"
Quirk said.
SKEPTICAL VOICES
The vision of floating cities has drawn some skepticism.
Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate
Change Law at Columbia University in New York City, warned that
such technological initiatives could divert attention from
dealing with the root causes of climate change.
"The caution I have is that sometimes people advance
futuristic ideas of this sort as a way of saying climate change
isn't so bad because if it happens we'll find a way around it,"
he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.
"Clearly, the most important thing that can be done is to
control greenhouse gas emissions so that these islands are not
submerged."
Alexandre Le Quéré, a radio host for station Polynésie 1ère
in French Polynesia, said that in his view the floating island
project had yet to get most citizens fired up.
The repeated scaling back of another mammoth project - the
holiday resort Mahana Beach, aimed at spurring the tourism
industry - has left a bitter taste in the mouths of French
Polynesians, he said in an online interview.
An initiative by The Seasteading Institute to establish a
floating island community off the coast of Honduras was delayed
in 2015 due to political unrest in the country, Quirk said.
But the institute remains optimistic about resuming its
project there, he said. The French Polynesian initiative is in a
stronger position to succeed, he said, in that the institute has
for the first time secured an agreement with a host nation.
That one factor could be key, said the Cato Institute's
Bandow.
"If you can start finding governments that are willing to at
least contemplate an arrangement - if you get one of them
working somewhere - then suddenly it makes the whole enterprise
look a lot more practical," he said.
