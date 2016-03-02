LONDON, March 2 U.S. chemicals group Reichhold
has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Italian
polymers maker Polynt in a deal that could net about
700 million euros ($759 million) for Polynt's private equity
owner Investindustrial, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
Polynt aims to finalise the sale by the end of March, the
sources said, cautioning a deal was not certain and discussions
over price were ongoing.
Reichhold, owned by a group of investors including Black
Diamond Capital, is leading the race against specialised U.S.
funds including SK Capital and KPS Capital, the sources said.
The sale, led by Morgan Stanley, has seen SK Capital holding
parallel talks with Italian oil major Eni, which last
year put a majority stake in its Versalis chemical unit on the
block after a lenghty restructuring.
Polynt posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) of 92 million euros in 2015 and may be
valued at around 7.5 times EBITDA, one of the sources said.
Polynt is a leading European producer of resins which are
used in the transportation and construction industries among
others.
It was previously part of Swiss specialty chemicals firm
Lonza and was listed on the Milan stock market between
2006 and 2008.
Investindustrial initially bought about 30 percent of the
company for 105 million euros in 2008. It subsequently took full
control and delisted the business which operates plants in
Italy, Germany, Poland and South Korea.
As part of its buy-and-build strategy, Investindustrial
strengthened Polynt's products base with the acquisition of
Total's composites business CCP in 2014.
Investindustrial and KPS Capital declined to comment while
Reichhold, SK Capital and were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
