July 31 Filtration products maker Polypore International Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as sales across all segments fell.

Second-quarter net income fell to $20.5 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $29.5 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share. Sales fell 5 percent to $185.8 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $185.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Polypore makes filtration and separation products that are used in lithium and lead-acid batteries, and haemodialysis, blood oxygenation and other microfiltration applications.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company fell 8 percent to $34.35 in after-market trade. They closed at $37.16 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)