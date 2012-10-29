Oct 29 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd , China's second biggest property developer by market capitalisation, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 1,310 672 Revenue 11,124 6,623 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)