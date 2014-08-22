MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia's No. 1 gold miner Polyus Gold on Friday posted a $253 million net profit for the first half of 2014 compared to a net loss of $167 million a year earlier when the company recorded major impairment charges.

Its half-yearly earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 6 percent to $393 million due to the decline of the average realized gold price. (Reporting By Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Christian Lowe)