INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
MOSCOW Aug 22 Russia's No. 1 gold miner Polyus Gold on Friday posted a $253 million net profit for the first half of 2014 compared to a net loss of $167 million a year earlier when the company recorded major impairment charges.
Its half-yearly earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 6 percent to $393 million due to the decline of the average realized gold price. (Reporting By Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.