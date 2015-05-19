May 19 Mohawk Industries Inc and five
other companies have agreed to pay a combined $275.5 million to
settle lawsuits accusing them of conspiring to fix prices of
polyurethane foam.
Purchasers of the foam on Tuesday asked U.S. District Judge
Jack Zouhary in Toledo, Ohio to approve the preliminary
settlements, which combined with earlier accords would boost
their total recovery to $433.1 million.
Polyurethane foam is used as cushioning and insulation to
make such products as automobile seats, carpet underlay and
furniture.
Producers of such items accused foam manufacturers of
violating the federal Sherman antitrust law by conspiring to
coordinate the timing and size of price increases.
Mohawk agreed to settle for $98 million, settlement papers
show. Other payments include $60 million from Foamex Innovations
Inc, $50 million from Woodbridge Foam Corp and affiliates, $32
million from Future Foam Inc, $19.5 million from Hickory Springs
Manufacturing Co, and $16 million from FFP Holdings Inc.
The accords were reached after the U.S. Supreme Court in
March declined to hear an appeal by manufacturers challenging
class certification.
Carpenter Co, Leggett & Platt Inc and Vitafoam Inc
previously settled with the purchasers.
Mohawk is based in Calhoun, Georgia, and did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
William Isaacson and Stephen Neuwirth, lawyers for the
purchasers, said a $433.1 million recovery would be 52 percent
of the maximum damages estimate provided by their damages
expert. They also said court approval of the settlements would
bring the matter to a "just conclusion."
The case is In re: Polyurethane Foam Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, No. 10-md-02196.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Jessica Dye and Nate Raymond; Editing by Alan
Crosby)