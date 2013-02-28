UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
MOSCOW Feb 28 Russia's biggest gold miner, Polyus Gold, said on Thursday it had completed the sale of assets in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
It said it had sold Kazakhaltyn MMC JSC for $10 million to Institute Project B.V.
Polyus also said Jenington International Inc., an indirect subsidiary of the company, "has novated all of its rights and obligations under all the loan agreements between Kazakhaltyn, as borrower, and Jenington, as lender, to Institute Project B.V. and Financial Services B.V. for an aggregate cash consideration, after adjustment in accordance with the transaction agreements, of $287.8 million."
It also completed the sale of 100 percent of the shares in Norox Mining Company Limited to Folkstand Consortium Limited for $1 million.
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.