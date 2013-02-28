MOSCOW Feb 28 Russia's biggest gold miner, Polyus Gold, said on Thursday it had completed the sale of assets in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

It said it had sold Kazakhaltyn MMC JSC for $10 million to Institute Project B.V.

Polyus also said Jenington International Inc., an indirect subsidiary of the company, "has novated all of its rights and obligations under all the loan agreements between Kazakhaltyn, as borrower, and Jenington, as lender, to Institute Project B.V. and Financial Services B.V. for an aggregate cash consideration, after adjustment in accordance with the transaction agreements, of $287.8 million."

It also completed the sale of 100 percent of the shares in Norox Mining Company Limited to Folkstand Consortium Limited for $1 million.