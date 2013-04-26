MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Friday its board had recommended an aggregate dividend payment of $0.1056 per share on 2012 results.

The aggregate dividend consists of a final dividend of $0.0824 per share and a special dividend of $0.0232 per share.

Polyus, controlled by businessmen Suleiman Kerimov, Zelimkhan Mutsoyev and Gavriil Yushvayev, paid dividend of $0.041 per share for 2011.

The company's shareholders will vote on the dividend recommendation on May 31, with the record date set for May 24.