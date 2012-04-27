MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's largest gold firm, Polyus Gold (PGIL), said on Friday that its board has recommended not to pay dividends for the fourth quarter 2011.

Polyus, co-owned by billionaires Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, paid 26.23 roubles ($0.89) per share in nine-month dividends.

Polyus said on Thursday it continues to work towards its goal of securing a premium listing in London and selling a 7.49 percent stake held by its subsidiary, Jenington International Inc.

($1 = 29.3200 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Katya Golubkova)