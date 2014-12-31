PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
MOSCOW Dec 31 Polyus Gold, Russia's top gold producer, said on Wednesday that Oleg Mkrtchan, a businessman from eastern Ukraine, had acquired an indirect 18.5 percent stake in the company.
The stake is valued at around $1.58 billion based on Polyus Gold's current market capitalisation, according to Reuters calculations.
Mkrtchan is an owner of one of Ukraine's largest steel groups, the Industrial Union of Donbass. Polyus Gold said Mkrtchan had bought the stake from Amirkhan Mori, a Russian entrepreneur born in Georgia.
Mori is a business partner of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, who owns more than 40 percent of Polyus Gold. Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva and Polyus Gold were not available for comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Svetlana Burmistrova; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Susan Thomas)
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.