* Says 2011 EBITDA $1.04 bln - $1.06 bln

* Production rose 8 pct to 1.5 mln ounces

* 2012 output seen at 1.6 mln ounces

* Company awaiting full London listing (Releads, as 2012 forecasts, updates shares)

MOSCOW, Jan 30 Russian Presidential hopeful Mikhail Prokhorov's Polyus Gold said increased output boosted core earnings 40 percent to $1.04-1.06 billion last year, while production was expected to rise again in 2012.

Polyus, co-owned by potash tycoon Suleiman Kerimov and awaiting Russian government approval to launch a full London stock-market listing, said on Monday it produced 1.5 million ounces of gold last year, up 8 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $717 million in 2010.

Polyus wants to join fellow Russian miners Polymetal and Evraz as a member of London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, where it hopes to boost its international profile and explore a potential mega-merger with a mining rival.

Polymetal, which mines gold and silver, was forced to deny it was in talks with Polyus about a merger last week, while analysts have said Canadian group Kinross Gold was among a list of potential partners.

Chief operating officer James Nieuwenhuys said the increase in output was due to stabilising operations at its biggest mine, Olimpiada in central Russia, and the growth of two other mines.

He said the Verninskoye mine was commissioned in December, and would make a "meaningful contribution" to production in 2012.

The company said on a conference call 2012 output would reach 1.6 million ounces, including production at its Kazakh assets, an increase of 6 percent.

Capital expenditure is seen at $1 billion.

Polyus shares closed down 0.3 percent in Moscow, in line with the broader MICEX index, which closed off 0.2 percent.

Gold sales in the period were $2.36 billion, up from $1.71 billion in 2010.

The price of gold, widely seen as a safe haven for investors during uncertain economic times, has fallen from record highs of over $1,900 an oz in early September, but remains relatively buoyant at more than $1,700 an ounce. (Reporting by John Bowker, Alfred Kueppers and Polina Devitt, Editing by Mark Potter and Jodie Ginsberg)