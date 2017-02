MOSCOW Nov 10 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Thursday that its board has recommended a nine-month dividend payment of 26.23 roubles ($0.86) per share.

The company, controlled by Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, produced 1.1 million ounces of gold in January-September, up 16 percent from the year-earlier period. ($1 = 30.626 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Lidia Kelly)